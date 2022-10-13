Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile



Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.



