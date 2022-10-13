Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $453.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $261.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.01 and its 200 day moving average is $327.81. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $248.17 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,996,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

