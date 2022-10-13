Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.67. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

