Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

