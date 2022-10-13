General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

