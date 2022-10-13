Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,997,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

