Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 599 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $69.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

