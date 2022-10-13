Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $7,814,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

