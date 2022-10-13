Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

