Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

