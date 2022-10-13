Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,583 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.30%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.