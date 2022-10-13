Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

