Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,190 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

