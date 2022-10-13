Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.