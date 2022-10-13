VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,469 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PFXF stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

