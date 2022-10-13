Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

