Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.12.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.32 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average is $216.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.