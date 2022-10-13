10,516 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.59 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

