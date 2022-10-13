Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 175 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,297,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,851,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,825,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.96.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

