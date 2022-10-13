Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 45.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

