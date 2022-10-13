Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,489 Shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000.

Leuthold Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:LCR opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Leuthold Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

