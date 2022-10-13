Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

