Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

