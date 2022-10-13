Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.68% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KEMQ stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

