Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

