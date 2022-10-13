C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

