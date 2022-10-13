Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,500 to GBX 1,975. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Future traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($14.98) and last traded at GBX 1,254 ($15.15), with a volume of 280317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,294 ($15.64).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,119.25 ($37.69).

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,138 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($119,627.91).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,562.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,854.66. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,659.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

