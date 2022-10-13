CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.