Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.