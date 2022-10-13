Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 20,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

