CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 683.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

