Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.20.

CCI stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

