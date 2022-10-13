Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.3 %

CDE opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.50. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 52.2% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

