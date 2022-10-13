Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.24.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $214,969,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

