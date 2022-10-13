AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $825.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. AZZ’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.8% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 156,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Stories

