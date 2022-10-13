Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.53.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 118.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.