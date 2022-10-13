Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as low as $41.73 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

