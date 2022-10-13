Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

BAM opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

