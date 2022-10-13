Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 185.85 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.