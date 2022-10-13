Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Yum! Brands traded as low as $105.63 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 7598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.79.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

