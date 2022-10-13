Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

BYD opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

