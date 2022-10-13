Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.