Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Crown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCK opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. Crown has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

