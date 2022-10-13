Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance
CCU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $19.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
