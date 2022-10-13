Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $670.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.04 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

