Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 174 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $88.87 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $100.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

