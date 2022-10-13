VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,306,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 2,603,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 332,142 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 91,113 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 420.9% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 81,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

