Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.17. The firm has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

