Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 9,926 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

