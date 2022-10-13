Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,738 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

