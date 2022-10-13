Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 186,610 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,610 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TME. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 1,835,852 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

